    December 22, 2021
    Watch: Jacob Warren Talks to Media on Tuesday

    The Vols' tight end Jacob Warren met with the media nine days before Tennessee's bowl game. Watch below.
    The Tennessee Vols leading tight end from the 2021 season addressed the media during Tuesday's local media availability to discuss the future, Hendon Hooker, Princeton Fant, the bowl game and more.

    Warren affirmed assumptions that he is coming back for 2022, saying 'I'll be back' when talking about his future as a Vol. 

    Warren's entire Tuesday availability is above. 

