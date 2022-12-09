Watch: Jalin Hyatt Talks With Media After Winning Biletnikoff Award

Jalin Hyatt just became Tennessee's first Biletnikoff Award winner. Following the announcement, Hyatt met with the media via a zoom conference, which you can watch in the video above.

Hyatt beat out Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. and Iowa State's Xavier Hutchinson to earn the honor and become Tennessee's first Biletnikoff winner.

Hyatt joins a long list of great receivers to earn the award. Below is the full list of previous winners.

Tennessee is still awaiting Hyatt's decision regarding the NFL Draft, where he is viewed as a potential first round prospect.