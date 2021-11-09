Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: JaVonta Payton Addresses Media in Monday Press Conference

    The Vols' explosive wide receiver talked to the media during the first press conference of Georgia week to reflect on Kentucky and touch on his excitement to play Georgia.
    Author:

    Tennessee's play-making wide receiver, JaVonta Payton, talked to the media on Monday regarding his big play against Kentucky, his season as a whole, Hendon Hooker's impact, and his excitement level to play the top team in the nation. 

    Payton's full availability from Monday is above. 

    Payton has six touchdowns in the last seven games, and all of them have gone for 29 or more yards. The Mississippi State transfer will look to make it seven out of the last eight when he and the Vols take on the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in a Week 11 matchup in Neyland Stadium.

    Read More

    IMG_4787
    Football

    Watch: JaVonta Payton Addresses Media in Monday Press Conference

    1 minute ago
    48DB3FA7-2465-48C5-9054-95063693EDCE
    Recruiting

    Vols Re-Emerge As Contender for LSU LB Commit

    1 minute ago
    IMG_4785
    Football

    Watch: Alontae Taylor Talks to Media in Monday Press Conference

    15 minutes ago
    Screen Shot 2021-10-30 at 5.03.04 PM
    Men's Basketball

    Vols PG Kennedy Chandler Lands on Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Watch List

    2 hours ago
    235038_20190302_MB_Kentucky_001
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Tennessee Basketball Releases Hype Video for Upcoming Season

    11 hours ago
    Heupel Post-Game KY
    Football

    Everything Josh Heupel Said in Monday Press Conference

    17 hours ago
    71E9FC6F-48B8-4F79-935A-897A1DFB2AFE
    Football

    Payton: Vols’ Offense Looking to ‘Turn Some Eyes’ Against No. 1 Georgia

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17110375_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Hendon Hooker Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week

    18 hours ago