Watch: JaVonta Payton Addresses Media in Monday Press Conference

Tennessee's play-making wide receiver, JaVonta Payton, talked to the media on Monday regarding his big play against Kentucky, his season as a whole, Hendon Hooker's impact, and his excitement level to play the top team in the nation.

Payton's full availability from Monday is above.

Payton has six touchdowns in the last seven games, and all of them have gone for 29 or more yards. The Mississippi State transfer will look to make it seven out of the last eight when he and the Vols take on the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in a Week 11 matchup in Neyland Stadium.