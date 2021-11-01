Skip to main content
    Watch: JaVonta Payton Meets with Media to Recap Bye Week, Touch on Harrison Bailey Situation, Hendon Hooker Connection and More

    The Vols' explosive wide receiver met with the media on Monday to share his thoughts on Harrison Bailey transferring, development with Hendon Hooker and more
    Author:

    Tennessee's receiving touchdowns leader JaVonta Payton addressed the media during Monday's press conference to discuss how he feels heading into Kentucky after the bye, watching his former team win, losing good friend Harrison Bailey to the transfer portal, how his connection has developed with quarterback Hendon Hooker and more. 

    Payton's Monday availability is in the video above. 

