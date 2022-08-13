Skip to main content

Watch: Josh Dobbs Escapes Pocket, Tosses Touchdown in Preseason Opener

Former Tennessee Volunteer quarterback Josh Dobbs is getting action in the third quarter of the Cleveland Browns first preseason game against Jacksonville. With just under five minutes to go in the third quarter, Dobbs escaped the pocket and tossed a touchdown. You can watch the video below. 

While normally these preseason games are not quite that important, Cleveland's quarterback situation is up in the air as the team awaits word on how long Deshaun Watson will be suspended now that the NFL has appealed the original six game suspension. 

Dobbs will have to continue to compete with Josh Rosen and Jacoby Brissett to under an extended role for Cleveland. 

