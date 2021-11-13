Watch: Josh Heupel Talks Opportunity, Exciting Brand of Football on SEC Nation

SEC Nation, the SEC Network's college football game-day show, came to the University of Tennessee for Week 11, and Vols head coach Josh Heupel made an appearance on the Saturday morning broadcast.

Heupel touched on the Tennessee fanbase, a new look offense, consistency in the coaching staff and the mentality in the locker room.

Watch Heupel's fulls segment on SEC Nation below.

Heupel on building Tennessee Football's program back up and moving it in the right direction:

"While other people saw obstacles, I saw opportunity. This program is top 10 in the history of college football in wins, top 10 in first-round draft picks. Anything you want to do can and has been done here and will be done again. I say that because I was here as a competitor. There is no better stadium or better atmosphere than Neyland Stadium on Saturday afternoon. We are going to play a really exciting brand of football, we are going to be the most aggressive football team, whether it's offense, defense and special teams. That is who we are, and that is what kids want to be a part of."

Heupel's Tennessee Vols kickoff against the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs in Neyland Stadium at 3:30 p.m. ET.

