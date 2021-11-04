Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Publish date:

    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media For the Final Time Before Kentucky

    Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media for a brief Thursday presser before heading to Lexington on Friday.
    Author:

    With Kentucky on the horizon, Josh Heupel addressed the media to share final updates on health of players, locker room energy and more. 

    Watch Heupel's availability from Thursday above. 

    **NOTE**: Heupel does not start giving his opening statement until approximately 1:43.

    KNOXVILLE, TN - August 12, 2021 - Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2021 Fall Camp practice in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Caleb Jones/Tennessee Athletics
