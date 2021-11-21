Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media After Vols Clinch Bowl Eligibility

    Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel meets with the media to discuss his team's BLANK win over South Alabama. Watch below.
    On Saturday, Josh Heupel led the Vols to a 60-14 win over South Alabama to clinch bowl eligibility in his first year as head coach. In the dominant win, the Vols got back on track in the running game and had a stellar special teams performance. 

    Heupel discussed the significant win, giving credit to the team's ability to stay sharp in practice and deliver on game days. 

    Heupel's full post-game availability is above.

