    • November 14, 2021
    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media Following Loss to Georgia

    Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media after the Vols' 41-17 loss against Georgia
    Tennessee scored more points than any other offense against No. 1 Georgia's defense, but the Bulldogs stout defense and balanced offensive attack proved to be too much for the Vols down the stretch.

    After holding a 10-7 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Vols were able to hold off the Bulldogs, who would eventually go on to secure a 41-17 victory. Following the loss, Josh Heupel talked about his team's performance and more in the video above.

