    November 1, 2021
    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media for First Time in Kentucky Week

    Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday to recap open week, update injuries and give his thoughts on the Harrison Bailey transfer
    Author:

    Coming off the bye, the Vols will travel to Lexington on Saturday, November 6 to take on the Kentucky Wildcats at 7:00 p.m. ET.

    At the first media availability of the week, Vols head coach Josh Heupel gave a brief update on injuries, including a positive note on Cade Mays, progress made in the bye week, Harrison Bailey transferring and thoughts on Kentucky.

    Monday's full Heupel availability is above. 

