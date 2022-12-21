Skip to main content

Watch: Josh Heupel Discusses 2023 Signees

Tennessee has put a bow on its 2023 recruiting class with 24 signees sending in their National Letter of Intent. Tennessee held a press conference following Wednesday’s practice and Josh Heupel discussed the signees. You can watch the video above. 

