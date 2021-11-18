Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media For Final Time Ahead of South Alabama

Skip to main content
    • November 18, 2021
    Publish date:

    Watch: Josh Heupel Gives Final Injury Updates Ahead of South Alabama

    Tennessee head coach gave injury updates and final thoughts on the week prior to South Alabama. Watch below.
    Author:

    The Vols host South Alabama for a 7:30 p.m. ET Week 12 bout this Saturday. With questions regarding the availability of Tiyon Evans, Aaron Beasley and JaVonta Payton, head coach Josh Heupel addressed the media for the final time before South Alabama to share his thoughts on how the week has progressed and the status of the three Vols. 

    Watch Heupel's full availability above.

