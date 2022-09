Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media in a press conference setting on Thursday to preview the Vols' upcoming Top 25 matchup with Pitt.

Heupel noted he has been pleased with his squad's preparation this week and that they are all ready for the battle that will be No. 17 Pittsburgh on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET ABC)

Heupel's entire press conference video is above.