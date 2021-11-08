Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    Watch: Josh Heupel Talks Kentucky, Georgia, Celebrations, Hendon Hooker and More in Monday Press Conference

    Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday to recap Kentucky weekend and look forward to Georgia
    Coming off the most impressive win of the season against Kentucky, Tennessee is officially in Georgia week. 

    During the first media availability of the week, Josh Heupel addressed the media to share his final thoughts on the Kentucky game, including Hendon Hooker's award-winning performance, and look ahead to what Georgia brings to the table when they come to Rocky Top for Week 10. 

    Heupel's full Monday availability is above. 

