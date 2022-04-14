Skip to main content

Watch: Josh Heupel Wraps Up Spring Ball

Tennessee football head coach josh Heupel held a spring ball wrap-up press conference on Thursday morning. 

Heupel discussed the improved leadership of Trevon Flowers and Jaylen McCollough and how that has helped the DB room stay afloat in the Spring through all the injuries. 

Tayven Jackson had his best day on the fourteenth and final spring practice according to Heupel, and he also touched on the running backs progressing more and more. 

Heupel's final Spring presser is in the video above. 

