Watch: Josh Heupel Wraps Up Spring Ball

Tennessee football head coach josh Heupel held a spring ball wrap-up press conference on Thursday morning.

Heupel discussed the improved leadership of Trevon Flowers and Jaylen McCollough and how that has helped the DB room stay afloat in the Spring through all the injuries.

Tayven Jackson had his best day on the fourteenth and final spring practice according to Heupel, and he also touched on the running backs progressing more and more.

Heupel's final Spring presser is in the video above.

Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.