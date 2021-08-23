August 23, 2021
Watch: Josh Palmer Catches First NFL Touchdown

The former Tennessee Volunteer hauled in his first NFL touchdown for the Los Angeles Chargers
"Josh is doing a very good job, with as young as he is and how he's able to run routes,” Chargers star wide receiver Keenan Allen said earlier this pre-season. "He's aggressive, he's friendly with the quarterbacks, and he's precise. That's a good thing from a rookie. He's polished. You can tell he's polished and knows what to do. He obviously knows releases, he knows leverage. He just knows how to run routes already."

Palmer has caught more than just the star wideout attentions this pre-season, and he reinforced this again on Sunday night by hauling in a touchdown pass in San Diego's second game of the pre-season. 

While the touchdown grab was the only catch of the night for Palmer, in the first week of the pre-season, he led the team with six receptions for 36 yards on seven targets. 

The Chargers drafted Palmer with the 77th overall pick in the 3rd of the 2021 NFL Draft, and he will look to be a factor in the third receiver spot in Los Angeles this fall. 

