Watch: Kodi Burns Talks JaVonta Payton, Georgia, Offensive Tempo and More

In Tennessee's 45-42 win over Kentucky, two Vols had touchdown receptions of 70 or more yards in the first four plays. Coming off the win, the Vols' wide receiver coach, Kodi Burns, discussed the wideouts' performances against Kentucky.

Burns also touched on Jimmy Calloway and Jimmy Holiday's usage in the offense and Cedric Tillman and JaVonta Payton's development. Burns' full availability from Tuesday is above.