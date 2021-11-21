Skip to main content
    November 21, 2021
    Watch: Matthew Butler and Roman Harrison Talk Win, Becoming Bowl Eligible and More

    A pair of defensive Vols met with the media post-game to discuss the bowl eligible clinching win over South Alabama.
    On Saturday night, The Vols picked apart the South Alabama Jaguars in Neyland Stadium 60-14 to improve to 6-5 and become eligible for a bowl game. Defensive linemen Roman Harrison and Matthew Butler were key components on the Volunteer defense that held the Jaguars to two scores.

    Harrison and Butler met with the media during the post-game press conference to discuss the significant win. Their full availability is above. 

