Watch: Nico Iamaleava Highlights From Elite 11 in Nashville

NASHVILLE– Tennessee 2023 QB commit Nico Iamaleava participated in the Elite 11 quarterback competition in Nashville at Lipscomb Academy on Sunday afternoon.

Iamaleava's efforts earned him an invite to the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles, California.

Iamaleava's full highlight reel from the Elite 11 is above.

