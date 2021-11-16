Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Watch: Quartet of Vols Address Media on Tuesday

    Four Vols met with the media in South Alabama week to discuss closing out the year strong, their personal development over the year, Josh Heupel and more.
    Author:

    Running back Jabari Small, defensive tackle Omari Thomas, edge Byron Young and tight end Princeton Fant talked to the media during Tuesday's availability. 

    All four touched on Heupel's coaching style as the season has progressed, their personal growth as players, what South Alabama bring to the table and more.

    First up was Jabari Small, whose availability is below. Small discussed his season and playing/not playing with Tiyon Evans along with the topics above. 

    RB Jabari Small; SO.; #2

    Omari Thomas discussed leadership of Ja'Quain Blakely and Matthew Butler, Rodney Garner, certain plays in the past few weeks and more in the video below. 

    DT Omari Thomas; SO.; #21

    Byron Young has been on a tear as of late for the Vols off of the edge. Young has three sacks in the past two weeks and, despite his limited experience, looks poised to take on an expanded role soon for the Tennessee defense. Young discussed his recent success, his journey from a Dollar General employee to now, finishing the year strong and more in the video below. 

    EDGE Byron Young; JR.; #6

    Read More

    Princeton Fant met with the media to talk about his throwing ability, relationship with NFL tight end and relative Noah Fant, quarterback play at Tennessee over the years, South Alabama and more in the video below.

    TE Princeton Fant; Redshirt SR,; #88

    The Vols look to clinch bowl eligibility this Saturday, November 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET when South Alabama comes to Neyland Stadium for a Week 12 matchup.

    Did you know Volunteer Country on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    Volunteer Country on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    IMG_5242
    Football

    Watch: Quartet of Vols Address Media on Tuesday

    10 seconds ago
    IMG_5239
    Football

    Watch: Vols DL Coach Talks Player Progression, South Alabama and More

    52 minutes ago
    USATSI_17112196_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Everything Josh Heupel Said On Monday Ahead Of South Alabama

    54 minutes ago
    2FEBE878-C082-4938-B1E9-0C1549273973
    Women's Basketball

    Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-South Florida

    4 hours ago
    IMG_4699
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Kellie Harper Addresses Media Following Incredible Late Fourth Quarter Surge

    13 hours ago
    FER3K1sXIAQ_dSS
    Women's Basketball

    Five Fast Thoughts: Lady Vols Down South Florida in Inspiring Fourth Quarter Surge

    15 hours ago
    RamelKeyton 11-15
    Football

    Watch: Tennessee Wide Receiver Talks to Media During Monday Press Conference

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17156001_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media on Monday Ahead of South Alabama

    22 hours ago