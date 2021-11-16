Watch: Quartet of Vols Address Media on Tuesday

Running back Jabari Small, defensive tackle Omari Thomas, edge Byron Young and tight end Princeton Fant talked to the media during Tuesday's availability.

All four touched on Heupel's coaching style as the season has progressed, their personal growth as players, what South Alabama bring to the table and more.

First up was Jabari Small, whose availability is below. Small discussed his season and playing/not playing with Tiyon Evans along with the topics above.

RB Jabari Small; SO.; #2

Omari Thomas discussed leadership of Ja'Quain Blakely and Matthew Butler, Rodney Garner, certain plays in the past few weeks and more in the video below.

DT Omari Thomas; SO.; #21

Byron Young has been on a tear as of late for the Vols off of the edge. Young has three sacks in the past two weeks and, despite his limited experience, looks poised to take on an expanded role soon for the Tennessee defense. Young discussed his recent success, his journey from a Dollar General employee to now, finishing the year strong and more in the video below.

EDGE Byron Young; JR.; #6

Princeton Fant met with the media to talk about his throwing ability, relationship with NFL tight end and relative Noah Fant, quarterback play at Tennessee over the years, South Alabama and more in the video below.

TE Princeton Fant; Redshirt SR,; #88

The Vols look to clinch bowl eligibility this Saturday, November 20, at 7:30 p.m. ET when South Alabama comes to Neyland Stadium for a Week 12 matchup.

