    • November 10, 2021
    Watch: Rick Barnes Addresses Media After Tennessee's Season Opening Win

    The Vols' men's basketball team rolled the UT Martin Skyhawks 90-62 for their first win of the season, and Rick Barnes had plenty to say regarding his team's performance.
    The Vols beat UT Martin 90-62, but defensive woes in the first half prove that the team is far from perfect. Kennedy Chandler and Santiago Vescovi, however, show that this team's ability to play fast and sink a high percentage of threes is through the roof.

    Head coach Rick Barnes discussed Chandler and Vescovi's performances, the defensive woes and more during his post-game press conference. 

    Barnes' full post-game availability is above. 

