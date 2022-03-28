Skip to main content

Watch: Rodney Garner Talks DL Progression After Fourth Spring Practice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.– Vols defensive line coach Rodney Garner met with the media in a press conference setting following Tennessee's fourth Spring Practice to discuss UT's defensive line depth and more. 

Garner notably mentioned Elijah Simmons' ability to lose weight and become more agile, Omari Thomas' vocal leadership, and Byron Young's ability to fine tune his skills as areas of improvement from last year. 

However, Garner repeatedly mentioned they are not satisfied and must continue to work hard every single day. 

Garner's entire Monday afternoon press conference video is above. 

