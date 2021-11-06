Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: SEC Network Releases Feature on Vols QB Hendon Hooker

    Author:

    The road to becoming the starting quarterback at Tennessee was not easy for Hendon Hooker, including a medical scare that he thought might end his career in 2020. After reflecting on this he transferred to Tennessee for a new start, but Hooker didn’t win the job in the fall, and he would not fully gain the reigns in Knoxville until week three of this season. Since then, Hooker has be lights out for Tennessee at every turn, and the SEC network released a feature on him earlier this morning which you can watch in the tweet below. 

    Hooker’s statlines have him in the conversation for national honors, as he continues to thrive in Josh Heupel’s system. 

    Hooker has completed 114 passes for 1,578 yards and 17 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions.

    He has added another 416 yards and 4 touches on the ground. 

    Read More

    He currently leads the fan voting in all three categories for the semi-finalists for the O’Brien Trophy. 

    5CC069DB-B7E9-47C1-80F8-1F9F2E787376
    Football

    Watch: SEC Network Releases Feature on Vols QB Hendon Hooker

    4 minutes ago
    FDcELsKXsAcms19
    Baseball

    Watch: Highlights From Game 1 of Tennessee Baseball Fall World Series

    16 minutes ago
    143E6A6C-BACA-43E4-AB9D-FDD90BB02852
    Recruiting

    Kentucky DB Commit Stewart Still Hearing From Vols, Eyeing Visit

    1 hour ago
    usatsi_17060245_168388329_lowres1
    Football

    How Tennessee Opponents Fared in Week 9

    1 hour ago
    D12ACE70-E5DF-42D4-BE09-68D74E526A70
    Recruiting

    Peach State Edge Josephs Pushing Towards Decision, Talks Vols

    2 hours ago
    FDUH4JNWEAc9l6R
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Highlights From Lady Vols Exhibition Win Over Georgia College

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_16767063_168390308_lowres
    Football

    How To Watch, Listen, Stream: Tennessee-Kentucky

    3 hours ago
    7D71B656-7208-42C2-8874-425C15C1EEDB
    Football

    ‘Not the Underdogs’: 2023 Tennessee Target DeSean Bishop Shows and Tells Why Vols Could Be Perfect Fit

    55 minutes ago