Watch: SEC Network Releases Feature on Vols QB Hendon Hooker

The road to becoming the starting quarterback at Tennessee was not easy for Hendon Hooker, including a medical scare that he thought might end his career in 2020. After reflecting on this he transferred to Tennessee for a new start, but Hooker didn’t win the job in the fall, and he would not fully gain the reigns in Knoxville until week three of this season. Since then, Hooker has be lights out for Tennessee at every turn, and the SEC network released a feature on him earlier this morning which you can watch in the tweet below.

Hooker’s statlines have him in the conversation for national honors, as he continues to thrive in Josh Heupel’s system.

Hooker has completed 114 passes for 1,578 yards and 17 touchdowns to just 2 interceptions.

He has added another 416 yards and 4 touches on the ground.

He currently leads the fan voting in all three categories for the semi-finalists for the O’Brien Trophy.