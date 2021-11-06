Watch: Tennessee Continues Hot Start With 72-Yard Bomb to Velus Jones Jr.

The Vols started off hot against Kentucky with a 75-yard touchdown from starting quarterback Hendon Hooker to wide receiver JaVonta Payton on a screen pass on the very first play.

Three plays later on a 3rd-and-7 on the next drive, Hooker finds Velus Jones Jr. streaking down the field for a 72-yard bomb to put the Vols up 14-7.

(See play below via NCAAF Nation twitter)

Hooker missed Jones Jr. on a second down play that may have resulted in six, but Hendo Cinco made up for it a play later, putting the ball right on the money for No. 1.

The play marks the Vols' fourth of the game, all of which are passes. On those four plays, Tennessee scored 14 points in 37 seconds of possession.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.