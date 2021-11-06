Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    Watch: Tennessee Continues Hot Start With 72-Yard Bomb to Velus Jones Jr.

    The Vols' offense scores their second touchdown of 70+ yards in consecutive drives
    The Vols started off hot against Kentucky with a 75-yard touchdown from starting quarterback Hendon Hooker to wide receiver JaVonta Payton on a screen pass on the very first play. 

    Three plays later on a 3rd-and-7 on the next drive, Hooker finds Velus Jones Jr. streaking down the field for a 72-yard bomb to put the Vols up 14-7.

    Hooker missed Jones Jr. on a second down play that may have resulted in six, but Hendo Cinco made up for it a play later, putting the ball right on the money for No. 1. 

    The play marks the Vols' fourth of the game, all of which are passes. On those four plays, Tennessee scored 14 points in 37 seconds of possession. 

