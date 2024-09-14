WATCH: Tennessee Football Drops Hype Video Ahead of Kent State Game
Tennessee football released a hype video ahead of their week three matchup against Kent State.
Tennessee returns to Neyland Stadium for their Week 3 matchup against the Kent State Golden Flashes, riding high after a dominant Week 2 performance. The Volunteers exploded for 51 points in their victory over former No. 24 NC State in the Duke Mayo Classic. Their offense remained impressive, piling up 460 total yards. SEC rushing leader Dylan Sampson led the way with 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Nico Iamaleava put on a show, passing for 211 yards, rushing for 65, and accounting for three total touchdowns.
The Volunteers now shift their focus to Kent State, who have had a rough start to their season. The Golden Flashes are coming off a 23-17 loss to FCS opponent Saint Francis in Week two, following a 55-24 blowout defeat against Pittsburgh in Week one.
According to DraftKings, Tennessee is a strong favorite with a -49.5 spread against Kent State, setting up the possibility of another lopsided victory for the Volunteers. The game is set to kick off at 7:30 PM ET.
