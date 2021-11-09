Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Watch: Tennessee Linebacker Coach Talks Performance Against Kentucky, Handling Georgia

    The Vols' linebacker coach, Brian Jean-Mary, met with the media on Tuesday to discuss his position groups' performance against Kentucky and what to expect in Georgia.
    During Tuesday's media availability, Vols' linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary discussed his position group performed in Tennessee's 45-42 win over Kentucky on Saturday, what to expect when Georgia comes to town, Aaron Beasley's past performances and more. 

    Jean-Mary's full media availability from Tuesday is above.

