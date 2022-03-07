Skip to main content

Watch: Tennessee Players React To Kelsey Pope Being Hired as WR Coach

Josh Heupel tabbed Kelsey Pope as his next wide receivers coach on Monday afternoon. Pope, who had been serving as assistant wide receivers coach, received immense support from inside the building and the players in the room, in regards to the open position. After nailing an interview last week, sources told Volunteer Country that he emerged as the front-runner for the job heading into a pivotal recruiting weekend, which he also impressed during. 

Below is a video of Heupel announcing the hire to the team and their reaction. 

"Kelsey was a natural fit for this role and someone our players trust and have the utmost respect for," Heupel said in a press release. "He has a clear understanding of what it takes for our wide receivers to be successful in this offense. He knows how to connect with people and cultivate relationships, and he's going to be a tireless recruiter.



"I am excited to help continue the momentum we established last season," Pope said. "I have seen firsthand just how much Tennessee football means to people year-round. It's a special place, and the players in our locker room are eager to take the next step in their development. They have worked extremely hard thus far this offseason. I can't wait until the start of spring practice, and I look forward to making an impact in recruiting. I am grateful to Coach Heupel for this opportunity."

Pope replaces Kodi Burns, who left Tennessee for the NFL, and he inherits a young, talented group of receivers who are hungry to get to the next level. 

