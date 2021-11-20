Watch: Tennessee Releases Alontae Taylor Led Hype Video Ahead of South Alabama

The Tennessee Volunteers (5-5, 3-4 SEC) will host the South Alabama Jaguars (5-5, 2-5 Sun Belt) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium for the final home night game of the season.

The Vols are projected to easily handle the Jags, coming in as nearly 28-point favorites. While the game may not be close or all too exciting, there is significance in a Vol win.

With the win, Tennessee clinches bowl game eligibility in Josh Heupel's first year, which is a big victory for a Tennessee program that was in shambles 10 months ago.

Ahead of the matchup with South Alabama, Tennessee released their official hype video to social media, featuring centerpiece Alontae Taylor.

