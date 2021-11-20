Skip to main content
    November 20, 2021
    Watch: Tennessee Releases Alontae Taylor Led Hype Video Ahead of South Alabama

    The Vols will host South Alabama in the final Neyland night game on Saturday, and cornerback Alontae Taylor the centerpiece of the latest hype video ahead of the date with the Jaguars.
    The Tennessee Volunteers (5-5, 3-4 SEC) will host the South Alabama Jaguars (5-5, 2-5 Sun Belt) on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium for the final home night game of the season. 

    The Vols are projected to easily handle the Jags, coming in as nearly 28-point favorites. While the game may not be close or all too exciting, there is significance in a Vol win.

    With the win, Tennessee clinches bowl game eligibility in Josh Heupel's first year, which is a big victory for a Tennessee program that was in shambles 10 months ago. 

    Ahead of the matchup with South Alabama, Tennessee released their official hype video to social media, featuring centerpiece Alontae Taylor.

    (See below)

