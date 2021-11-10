Watch: Tennessee Star Point Guard Kennedy Chandler Meets With Media After Win

In the Vols' first win of the season against UT Martin, starting point guard Kennedy Chandler led Tennessee in points in a tie with Santiago Vescovi with 20. Chandler drained all four of his attempted shots from beyond the arc, and the Memphis product displayed his speed for all to see in Thompson-Boling Arena.

Chandler still has room to grow, too, as Rick Barnes mentioned the freshman's mental game needs work. The Sunrise Christian Academy product touched on Barnes' words, his performance as a whole, the team's speed, three-point shooting and more in the UT-UT Martin post-game press conference.

Chandler's full post-game availability is above.

