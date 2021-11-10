Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Tennessee Star Point Guard Kennedy Chandler Meets With Media After Win

    Tennessee's five-star freshman point guard talks mental game, speed, three-point shooting and more during the post-game press conference.
    Author:

    In the Vols' first win of the season against UT Martin, starting point guard Kennedy Chandler led Tennessee in points in a tie with Santiago Vescovi with 20. Chandler drained all four of his attempted shots from beyond the arc, and the Memphis product displayed his speed for all to see in Thompson-Boling Arena.

    Chandler still has room to grow, too, as Rick Barnes mentioned the freshman's mental game needs work. The Sunrise Christian Academy product touched on Barnes' words, his performance as a whole, the team's speed, three-point shooting and more in the UT-UT Martin post-game press conference. 

    Chandler's full post-game availability is above. 

    Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    Read More

    VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    IMG_4942
    Men's Basketball

    Watch: Pair of Vol Veterans Speak on Tennessee's First Win of the Season

    1 minute ago
    IMG_4941
    Football

    Watch: Tennessee Star Point Guard Kennedy Chandler Meets With Media After Win

    1 minute ago
    IMG_4939
    Football

    Watch: Rick Barnes Addresses Media After Tennessee's Season Opening Win

    1 minute ago
    A3FCDA02-33A9-48FB-972E-01CBD9DBA024
    Men's Basketball

    Takeaways: Tennessee Drains Late Threes to Down UT-Martin in Season Opener

    8 hours ago
    1B603B6B-85EC-413E-BEDA-BC461A5407CB
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Lady Vols Release Hype Video for 2021-2022 Season

    11 hours ago
    Watch: Vols Return to Practice Field on Tuesday Ahead of Ole Miss
    Football

    Watch: Excited Tennessee Team Hits the Practice Field Ahead of Georgia Game

    15 hours ago
    IMG_4797
    Women's Basketball

    Watch: Kellie Harper Meets With Media Prior to Season Opener

    16 hours ago
    IMG_4795
    Football

    Watch: Kodi Burns Talks JaVonta Payton, Georgia, Offensive Tempo and More

    18 hours ago