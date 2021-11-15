Watch: Tennessee Wide Receiver Talks to Media During Monday Press Conference

Explosive Tennessee wide receiver JaVonta Payton exited Saturday's game against Georgia in the first quarter after an apparent upper-body injury. In his absence, the Vols looked to junior wideout Ramel Keyton to take his place.

Coming into the game, Ramel Keyton had only one catch for ten yards on the season. Against the No. 1 Bulldogs, Keyton corralled five of Hendon Hooker's passes for 48 yards and almost had a long touchdown in the first half.

Keyton talked about the 'next man up' mentality, the offense as a whole, patience and more in Monday's media availability.

Keyton's full press conference is in the video above.