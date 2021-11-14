Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Watch: Trio of Vols Address Media After Loss to Georgia

    Cedric Tillman, Velus Jones Jr. and Matt Butler met with the media to talk the Vols' home loss to No. 1 Georgia
    Tennessee hung around with Georgia for the first half and even led the Bulldogs 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the No. 1 team in the nation showed why they deserve the ranking in the second half. 

    Georgia beat the Vols 41-17 in Neyland Stadium, dropping Tennessee to a .500 5-5 record on the year. Three Vols spoke to the media regarding their performances and the team's as a whole, one of which was Cedric Tillman. 

    Tillman had a career night on Saturday, catching 10 passes for 200 yards and a score. Wide receiver Velus Jones Jr. and defensive lineman Matthew Butler also addressed the media following the loss. 

    The entire media availability with the three Vols is above. 

