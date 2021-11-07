Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    Watch: Velus Jones Jr. Talks Post-Game Celebration, Hendon Hooker, Josh Heupel and More in Post-Game Presser

    Tennessee wide receiver and return specialist Velus Jones Jr. met with the media following his team's 45-42 win over Kentucky to share his thoughts on the game. Watch below
    If there were any takeaways from Tennessee-Kentucky that stand out to anyone, it's the fact that the Vols won despite only having the ball for 14 minutes. A big reason the Vols were able to put up so many points in so little time is the fact that Hendon Hooker threw two 70+ yard touchdowns to JaVonta Payton and Velus Jones Jr. in Tennessee's first four plays.

    Jones Jr. caught up with the media following Tennessee's 45-42 thrilling win in Lexington to discuss the offensive tempo, Hendon Hooker's poise, Cedric Tillman's growth and, of course, head coach Josh Heupel's role in the post-game celebration. 

    Jones Jr.'s full post-game availability is above. 

