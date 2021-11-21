Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Watch: VFL Jauan Jennings Punched By Jaguars Defender, Leads To Epic Reaction

    Author:

    Jauan Jennings was dubbed "The Dog" during his time at Tennessee because of his mentality to not back down from anyone. Jennings was typically at his best during the game's biggest moments, but his toughness and in-your-face play style was what truly set him apart.

    After leaving Tennessee, Jennings was drafted by the San Francisco 49ers, but he did not make the 53-man roster in his rookie season. In year two, Jennings has seen his role expand as he has been involved in the 49ers offense more and more.

    In today's game against the Jaguars, a physical Jennings blocked Jaguars defensive Back Rayshawn Jenkins, and the veteran DB did not like it and started a scrum, which you can watch below.

    Jennings reacted by laughing it off, head butting his teammates, and getting some love from his head coach Kyle Shanahan.

    Jennings has caught four passes for 34 yards and a touch in his work this season..

