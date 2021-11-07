Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Watch: Vols Celebrate Win Over Kentucky

    Tennessee won the battle of the border on Saturday night, and the Vols celebrated accordingly following the win.
    Author:

    LEXINGTON, Kent.– The Vols traveled to Lexington to take on SEC East rival Kentucky, and Tennessee left Kroger Field with a win, beating the Wildcats 45-42 in 2021's battle of the border.

    The win marks the Vols' first win over a top-20 ranked team on the road in 31 games, and Tennessee did with only having the ball for 14 minutes.

    With the excitement in the air for the players and coaches on Saturday night, Tennessee celebrated accordingly after the clock hit zero.

    (Watch below)

    Read More

    Tennessee avenged last year's 34-7 home loss against Kentucky on Saturday, and the win could not be more significant for Tennessee in Josh Heupel's first year as head coach, as a resilient win on the road against the No. 18 team proves the program is on the rise. 

    Vols' head coach Josh Heupel said the following in his post-game opening statement:

    “Just a great night for our guys man. All the effort, work, that they put into it, really proud of their effort and energy tonight continuing to compete for 60 minutes. There's a lot of things that we can do better on both sides of the line of scrimmage, but overall really happy. Guys were super excited, the fan base was awesome in the corner of the end zone, and great way to end the night with our defense making a stop there.”

    (Heupel's full post-game presser is at the top of the article)

    Tennessee returns to Knoxville for Week 11 to battle the No. 1 team in the country in the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, November 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium. 

    Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    FDjzTJFWYAE85C6
    Football

    Watch: Vols Celebrate Win Over Kentucky

    just now
    zoom_3
    Football

    Watch: Velus Jones Jr. Talks Post-Game Celebration, Hendon Hooker, Josh Heupel and More in Post-Game Presser

    56 minutes ago
    USATSI_16875207_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Watch: Hendon Hooker Recaps Performance Against Kentucky, Talks Tempo in Post-Game Press Conference

    1 hour ago
    Alontae KY Postgame
    Football

    Watch: Alontae Taylor Talks Pick Six, Hard Fought Win in Post-Game Press Conference

    1 hour ago
    Heupel Post-Game KY
    Football

    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media Following 45-42 Win in Lexington

    11 hours ago
    USATSI_17110375_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Game Balls: Tennessee-Kentucky

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_16729414_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Watch: Vols Take 10-Point Lead in Third Quarter With Alontae Taylor Pick Six

    13 hours ago
    Jacob Warren
    Football

    Vols Will Be Without Offensive Starter for Remainder of Kentucky Contest

    13 hours ago