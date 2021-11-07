Watch: Vols Celebrate Win Over Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Kent.– The Vols traveled to Lexington to take on SEC East rival Kentucky, and Tennessee left Kroger Field with a win, beating the Wildcats 45-42 in 2021's battle of the border.

The win marks the Vols' first win over a top-20 ranked team on the road in 31 games, and Tennessee did with only having the ball for 14 minutes.

With the excitement in the air for the players and coaches on Saturday night, Tennessee celebrated accordingly after the clock hit zero.

Tennessee avenged last year's 34-7 home loss against Kentucky on Saturday, and the win could not be more significant for Tennessee in Josh Heupel's first year as head coach, as a resilient win on the road against the No. 18 team proves the program is on the rise.

Vols' head coach Josh Heupel said the following in his post-game opening statement:

“Just a great night for our guys man. All the effort, work, that they put into it, really proud of their effort and energy tonight continuing to compete for 60 minutes. There's a lot of things that we can do better on both sides of the line of scrimmage, but overall really happy. Guys were super excited, the fan base was awesome in the corner of the end zone, and great way to end the night with our defense making a stop there.”

Tennessee returns to Knoxville for Week 11 to battle the No. 1 team in the country in the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, November 13 at 3:30 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium.

