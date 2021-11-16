Watch: Vols Get to Work Ahead of Potential Bowl-Clinching Game

Tennessee is one win away from becoming bowl-eligible for the 2021-2022 season. The Vols opened as 27-point favorites over the South Alabama Jaguars, and a bowl-clinching win seems highly likely in Week 12.

The Vols know they have to finish the season off strong in Josh Heupel's first year, and a 2-0 finish would give Tennessee a final 7-5 record, meaning Josh Heupel would have the best record as a Tennessee first-year head coach since Phillip Fulmer took over in 1992.

With the final night game in Neyland four days away, the Vols hit the practice field in preparation for this weekend.

Full highlights from the practice are above.