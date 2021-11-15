Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Watch: Josh Heupel Addresses Media on Monday Ahead of South Alabama

    Watch Tennessee football's head coach Josh Heupel meet with the media for the first time in South Alabama week.
    Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday ahead of his team's upcoming matchup against South Alabama (5-5, 2-5 Sun Belt). Heupel discussed Saturday's performance, looked ahead at the upcoming match and more in the video above. 

