Watch: Vols OL Jerome Carvin Meets with Media

Tennessee came into Lexington on Saturday night as, quite possibly, the healthiest they have been all year, especially on the offensive line.

Cooper and Cade Mays were at 100%, meaning Jerome Carvin could slide back into his normal guard role. The offensive line performed well against Kentucky, as the Vols' offense averaged over 11 yards per play in the 45-42 win.

Carvin met with the media on Monday to discuss the win, his smiling habit, what Georgia's defense brings to the table and more.

Carvin's full availability from Monday's press conference is above.