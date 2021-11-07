Watch: Vols Take 10-Point Lead in Third Quarter With Alontae Taylor Pick Six

Tennessee takes a 38-28 lead courtesy their second pick six of the year from Alontae Taylor

The Vols have not had a pick six since Solon Page II took one to the house against Tennessee Tech in Week three, but that changed against Kentucky on Saturday.

Tennessee senior cornerback Alontae Taylor read Will Levis' pass at midfield brilliantly, and the Manchester, Tennessee native took it back for six.

(See touchdown below)

The touchdown gives Tennessee a two-score lead at 38-28, but with approximately five minutes remaining in the third quarter, it is any team's game in Lexington.

With the score, any member of Vol Nation can go to Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company to get two free cookies per Taylor's NIL Deal of offering two free cookies every Monday if he gets an interception in the most recent Tennessee game.

See Taylor's announcement before the Alabama game below. (It applies for all games)

On Tuesday, Taylor touched on how significant the Kentucky game is to the coaches and players at UT, and the corner made his presence known in one of Tennessee's tightest and most significant games of the year.

