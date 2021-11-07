Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Watch: Vols Take 10-Point Lead in Third Quarter With Alontae Taylor Pick Six

    Tennessee takes a 38-28 lead courtesy their second pick six of the year from Alontae Taylor
    Author:

    The Vols have not had a pick six since Solon Page II took one to the house against Tennessee Tech in Week three, but that changed against Kentucky on Saturday. 

    Tennessee senior cornerback Alontae Taylor read Will Levis' pass at midfield brilliantly, and the Manchester, Tennessee native took it back for six. 

    (See touchdown below)

    The touchdown gives Tennessee a two-score lead at 38-28, but with approximately five minutes remaining in the third quarter, it is any team's game in Lexington. 

    Read More

    With the score, any member of Vol Nation can go to Moonshine Mountain Cookie Company to get two free cookies per Taylor's NIL Deal of offering two free cookies every Monday if he gets an interception in the most recent Tennessee game.

    See Taylor's announcement before the Alabama game below. (It applies for all games)

    On Tuesday, Taylor touched on how significant the Kentucky game is to the coaches and players at UT, and the corner made his presence known in one of Tennessee's tightest and most significant games of the year.

    Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

    VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

    You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

    Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

    Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

    USATSI_16729414_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Watch: Vols Take 10-Point Lead in Third Quarter With Alontae Taylor Pick Six

    27 seconds ago
    Jacob Warren
    Football

    Vols Will Be Without Offensive Starter for Remainder of Kentucky Contest

    19 minutes ago
    USATSI_17109478_168390308_lowres
    Football

    Halftime Thoughts: Tennessee-Kentucky

    57 minutes ago
    E17923DB-C369-4E22-95E2-467343AF0DB4
    Football

    Watch: Tennessee Continues Hot Start With 72-Yard Bomb to Velus Jones Jr.

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17014469_168390308_lowres(1)
    Football

    Watch: Tennessee Scores 75-Yard TD on Play One Against Kentucky

    2 hours ago
    218C729C-1458-4130-A4C6-9BD0BE3833A3
    Football

    Vols Final Injury Report for Kentucky Game

    3 hours ago
    Walter Nolen
    Football

    Breaking: No.2 Overall Recruit Walter Nolen Announces College Commitment

    6 hours ago
    usatsi_15136826
    Football

    Staff Predictions: Who Wins Tennessee-Kentucky?

    4 hours ago