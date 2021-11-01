Skip to main content
    November 1, 2021
    Watch: Vols Tight End Jacob Warren Talks to Media at Monday Press Conference

    Tennessee senior tight end Jacob Warren met with the media on Monday to touch on how he feels after the bye, thoughts on Kentucky game and more
    Author:

    The Vols' starting tight end Jacob Warren talked to the media during Monday's press conference to share his thoughts on the upcoming Kentucky game, Harrison Bailey transferring, how the tight ends have evolved, relationship with Hendon Hooker and more. 

    Warren's availability is in the video above. 

