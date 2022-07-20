What To Know For Tennessee's SEC Media Days Appearance on Thursday
SEC Media Days are underway in Atlanta (Ga.), and Tennessee will take the stage on Thursday. Below is everything you need to know about the event.
Who Will Be There?
Josh Heupel will be joined in Atlanta by three of his veteran players, including Quarterback Hendon Hooker, Wide Receiver Cedric Tillman, and Safety Trevon Flowers.
Heupel's Schedule
The event is a gauntlet of sorts for the participants as they spend the day in various types of media settings answering question after question about the off-season and upcoming season. Heupel will start his day at 9:05 with SEC Social and finish the day at 12:20 pm ET. Below is the full schedule (all times eastern).
9:05-9:20- SEC Social
9:20-9:30 SEC Radio
9:30-9:40 CBS Digital
9:40-9:50 CBS 2
9:50-10:00 CBS 1
10:05- 10:25 Marty and McGee
10:30-11:00 Main Stage
11:05-11:20 Electronic Media
11:20-11:35 ESPN/SECN Social
11:35-11:45 Sirius XM
11:45-12:00 ESPN
12:05-12:20 Network Set
Trevon Flower's Schedule
9:40-9:50- SEC Social
9:50-10:00- SEC Radio
10:00-10:10- CBS Digital
10:10-10:20- CBS 1
10:20-10:30- CBS 2
10:30-10:40- Sirius XM
10:40-10:55- ESPN
10:55-11:05- Electronic Media
11:05-11:20- ESPN/SECN Social
11:25-11:45- Main Stage
Hendon Hooker's Schedule
9:45-9:55-Sirius XM
9:55-10:05-Electronic Media
10:05-10:20- ESPN
10:20-10:35- ESPN/SECN Social
10:40-10:50- CBS 1
10:50-11:00- CBS 2
11:00-11:10- CBS Digital
11:10-11:20- SEC Radio
11:25-11:45- Main Stage
11:50-12:00- SEC Social
Cedric Tillman's Schedule
9:55-10:05-SEC Social
10:10-10:20-CBS 2
10:20-10:30- CBS Digital
10:30-10:40- SEC Radio
10:40-10:50- Electronic Media
10:50-11:05- ESPN/SECN Social
11:05-11:15- Sirius XM
11:25-11:45- Main
11:50-12:00- CBS 1
12:00-12:15- ESPN
How to Watch and Listen
As you can see from the list above, there are multiple networks covering various stages of the day. You can also view the SEC Network Live stream by clicking here. The Sports Animal 99.1 out of Knoxville will also cover the event and provide a listening opportunity to Tennessee fans. You can listen live by clicking here.
Other Teams Sharing Thursday With The Vols
Auburn- Bryan Harsin (9:05am-12:20pm), RB Tank Bigsby (9:05am-11:15am), LB Derrick Hall (9:05, 11:15), TE John Samuel Shenker (9:05- 11:15)
Texas A&M- Jimbo Fisher (11:15am-2:30pm),DB Demani Richardson (11:35am-1:50pm), OL Layden Robinson (11:40am-1:50pm)