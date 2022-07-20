Skip to main content

What To Know For Tennessee's SEC Media Days Appearance on Thursday

SEC Media Days are underway in Atlanta (Ga.), and Tennessee will take the stage on Thursday. Below is everything you need to know about the event. 

Who Will Be There?

Josh Heupel will be joined in Atlanta by three of his veteran players, including Quarterback Hendon Hooker, Wide Receiver Cedric Tillman, and Safety Trevon Flowers. 

Heupel's Schedule

The event is a gauntlet of sorts for the participants as they spend the day in various types of media settings answering question after question about the off-season and upcoming season. Heupel will start his day at 9:05 with SEC Social and finish the day at 12:20 pm ET. Below is the full schedule (all times eastern).

9:05-9:20- SEC Social

9:20-9:30 SEC Radio

9:30-9:40 CBS Digital

9:40-9:50 CBS 2

9:50-10:00 CBS 1

10:05- 10:25 Marty and McGee

10:30-11:00 Main Stage

11:05-11:20 Electronic Media

11:20-11:35 ESPN/SECN Social

11:35-11:45  Sirius XM

11:45-12:00 ESPN

12:05-12:20 Network Set

Trevon Flower's Schedule

9:40-9:50- SEC Social

9:50-10:00- SEC Radio

10:00-10:10- CBS Digital

10:10-10:20- CBS 1

10:20-10:30- CBS 2

10:30-10:40- Sirius XM

10:40-10:55- ESPN

10:55-11:05- Electronic Media

11:05-11:20- ESPN/SECN Social

11:25-11:45- Main Stage

Hendon Hooker's Schedule 

9:45-9:55-Sirius XM

9:55-10:05-Electronic Media

10:05-10:20- ESPN

10:20-10:35- ESPN/SECN Social

10:40-10:50- CBS 1

10:50-11:00- CBS 2

11:00-11:10- CBS Digital

11:10-11:20- SEC Radio

11:25-11:45- Main Stage

11:50-12:00- SEC Social

Cedric Tillman's Schedule

9:55-10:05-SEC Social

10:10-10:20-CBS 2

10:20-10:30- CBS Digital

10:30-10:40- SEC Radio

10:40-10:50- Electronic Media

10:50-11:05- ESPN/SECN Social

11:05-11:15- Sirius XM

11:25-11:45- Main

11:50-12:00- CBS 1

12:00-12:15- ESPN

How to Watch and Listen

As you can see from the list above, there are multiple networks covering various stages of the day. You can also view the SEC Network Live stream by clicking here. The Sports Animal 99.1 out of Knoxville will also cover the event and provide a listening opportunity to Tennessee fans. You can listen live by clicking here.

Other Teams Sharing Thursday With The Vols

Auburn- Bryan Harsin (9:05am-12:20pm), RB Tank Bigsby (9:05am-11:15am), LB Derrick Hall (9:05, 11:15), TE John Samuel Shenker (9:05- 11:15)

Texas A&M- Jimbo Fisher (11:15am-2:30pm),DB Demani Richardson (11:35am-1:50pm), OL Layden Robinson (11:40am-1:50pm)

