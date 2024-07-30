Josh Heupel Talks About Nico Iamaleava's Leadership for Tennessee Vols
Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel knows a thing or two about explosive offenses and great quarterback play. Not only has he won a national championship as a player himself, he's been at the helm of some of the sport's most explosive passing attacks as a head coach at both UCF and Tennessee. It's part of the reason the hype around first year starter Nico Iamaleava seems so justified.
This was Heupel's first massive win on the recruiting trail. It was his stamp on recruiting. He got his guy. And now, entering the 2024 season, Nico Iamaleava's has the keys to the program as the starting quarterback.
Josh Heupel spoke to the media on Tuesday about the leadership that Nico has possessed since his first day on campus.
“I really think that’s started from Day 1 and how he came into the building. Who he is and how he just interacts, develops relationships with your teammates. I think that’s really important. Hard to lead somebody if you don’t have a relationship with them. It’s a lot easier to have good conversations or tough conversations with somebody in a one-on-one or in a group setting when you have a relationship with him. So I think that’s been instrumental from the very beginning. And then just his growth and how he competes has been really important too. The players have great trust and confidence in in him because of those things. And then obviously the talent as well.”
