Keys to Victory: No. 14 Tennessee vs No. 24 NC State
Tennessee heads to Bank of America Stadium for the Duke Mayo Classic to face their first-ranked opponent of the season, No. 24 NC State.
Tennessee opened its season with a dominant offensive performance against Chattanooga, piling up 69 points, highlighted by Nico Iamaleava’s impressive debut. Iamaleava threw for 314 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half. Now the Volunteers turn their attention to No. 24 NC State in the Duke Mayo Classic.
The Wolfpack began their season with a shaky 38-21 victory over FCS opponent Western Carolina. Running back Jordan Waters fueled the offense with 123 rushing yards on 20 carries, while quarterback Cole Gonzales contributed 211 passing yards and two touchdown passes.
Keys to Victory:
Shut down the run-
The success of the Wolfpack's offense rests heavily on running back Jordan Waters. Despite his impactful start at NC State, Waters will face a tough challenge against Tennessee's formidable defensive front, anchored by First-Team All-SEC linebacker James Pearce. If Tennessee manages to stifle the run game, NC State will have to rely on their new quarterback, Coastal Carolina transfer Grayson McCall, who showed signs of rust in the Wolfpack's season opener.
Lockdown Kevin Concepcion-
Wide receiver Kevin Concepcion has quickly emerged as Grayson McCall's favorite target, racking up 121 yards and three touchdowns in their week one matchup against Western Carolina. However, Tennessee's secondary is riding high after an impressive showing against Chattanooga, limiting the Mocs to just 153 passing yards. Facing a ranked opponent will be a significant test for the Volunteers, but if they can contain Concepcion, NC State's chances for explosive plays could dwindle.
Nico Iamaleava-
Nico Iamaleava made a stunning debut as the Vols' starting quarterback, throwing for 314 yards and three touchdowns. Now, the young quarterback faces his first real challenge against a ranked opponent in NC State. The Wolfpack boasts a veteran defense, particularly in the secondary, where all four starters are seniors. Though NC State struggled defensively against Western Carolina last week, if they can establish an early pass rush, they could disrupt Iamaleava's rhythm and pose a threat to the Vols' offense.
