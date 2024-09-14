LIVE Updates: No.7 Tennessee vs Kent State
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to kickoff against the Kent State Golden Flashes.
Tennessee returns to Neyland Stadium for their Week 3 matchup against the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Volunteers are riding high after a commanding Week 2 victory, scoring 51 points against the former No. 24 NC State in the Duke Mayo Classic. Tennessee's offense stayed electric, amassing 460 total yards, led by SEC rushing leader Dylan Sampson, who tallied 132 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava remained impressive as well, throwing for 211 yards, rushing for 65, and accounting for three total touchdowns.
The Golden Flashes are coming off of a less then favorable start to the season with losses against FCS opponent Saint Francis by a score of 23-17 in week two and a blowout 55-24 loss against Pittsburg in week one.
According to DraftKings, Tennessee is a heavy favorite, with a -49.5 spread over Kent State, setting the stage for another potential blowout victory for the Volunteers. Tennessee will kick off against NC State at Bank of America Stadium at 7:30 PM ET.
