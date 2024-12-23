Volunteer Country

Cam Carr Leaves Tennessee Basketball Amid Injury Recovery

Tennessee guard Cameron Carr (43) on the sidelines during an NCAA basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and UT Martin Skyhawks at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024.
Tennessee basketball loses a valuable depth piece as Cam Carr departs the program in the middle of the season.

In an unexpected development, wing Cam Carr is leaving the Tennessee basketball program after just a year and a half in Knoxville. Initially reported by KnoxNews’ Mike Wilson, Carr’s departure raises eyebrows as it comes in the middle of the 2024-25 basketball season.

Carr, a 6-foot-5 wing, appeared in only four games this season, averaging 4.8 points, 1.5 rebounds, and one assist in just over 10 minutes per game. His time on the court was limited due to a thumb injury suffered in a November victory over Montana. The injury sidelined Carr for what was expected to be four to six weeks, with hopes for a return by the start of SEC play. However, his time in Tennessee’s rotation never fully materialized, and now, his journey with the Vols has come to an abrupt end.

Adding to the intrigue is the timing of Carr’s decision. The NCAA transfer portal does not open until March 24, following the conclusion of the regular season. This means Carr cannot officially enter the portal until then, though he could transfer to another school beforehand with the understanding that he wouldn’t be eligible to play until next season.

Carr’s departure is particularly surprising given the promise he showed as a young player in Tennessee’s program. A member of the 2023 recruiting class, Carr came to Knoxville with high expectations. Fans and analysts alike were eager to see him develop under head coach Rick Barnes, particularly given his potential as a versatile, athletic wing.

The news comes as a blow to a Tennessee team that has faced challenges in maintaining depth and consistency this season. While Carr’s limited appearances may not have significantly impacted the team’s current trajectory, his potential as a long-term contributor adds a layer of disappointment to his decision to leave.

For Carr, the move signals a fresh start and an opportunity to reset his collegiate basketball career elsewhere. For Tennessee, it serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of modern college basketball, where injuries, playing time, and personal decisions can quickly shift the outlook for players and programs alike.

