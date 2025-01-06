Chaz Lanier Named SEC Player of the Week for Second Time
Tennessee basketball's Chaz Lanier is once again the SEC Player of the Week after a dominating performance against Arkansas.
Chaz Lanier has once again earned the title of SEC Co-Player of the Week, as announced on Monday.
Sharing the spotlight with Kentucky’s Koby Brea, Lanier secures his second accolade of the season, he also was recognized on November 25. This honor continues Tennessee's strong showing in the SEC Player of the Week awards, with three such honors this season, including back-to-back recognitions after Zakai Zeigler was awarded on December 30.
Lanier’s outstanding performance in Tennessee’s decisive 76-52 win over No. 23 Arkansas included a season-high 29 points on 10-of-20 shooting from the floor. As always, he was deadly from beyond the 3-point line. He hit five of nine attempts from beyond the arc, further adding to his great season shooting from three.
The top-ranked Vols, now boasting a 14-0 record, will continue their SEC campaign on the road against No. 8 Florida on Tuesday at 7 p.m. Lanier will look to continue his offensive explosion and lead the Vols in their first SEC road game of the 2024-25 season.
