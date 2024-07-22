Five-Star Guard Darius Adams Schedules Visit with Tennessee Basketball
2025 five-star guard Darius Adams (La Porte, IN) plans to visit Tennessee basketball on an official visit.
La Lumiere High School shooting guard Darius Adams is set to return to Knoxville for an official visit. The No. 17 prospect in the nation according to 247Sports will be back on Rocky Top the weekend of September 13.
The 6-foot-5 shooting guard currently has offers from 25 schools nationwide, with Tennessee, Michigan State, Connecticut, Indiana, and Notre Dame among his frontrunners. Before his visit to Knoxville, Adams plans to visit NC State on September 6. Then following his visit with the Vols, he plans to visit Michigan State on September 20, Alabama on September 27, UConn on October 4, and Notre Dame on October 10.
Adams is ranked as the No. 4 shooting guard in the nation and the No. 2 overall player in Indiana. So far, Tennessee has secured only one commitment from the 2025 recruiting class after gaining the commitment of three-star center DeWayne Brown in April.
