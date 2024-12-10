Game Preview: No. 1 Tennessee Volunteers vs. Miami Hurricanes
Newly No. 1-ranked Tennessee basketball will take on a Miami team that is desperate for a win.
The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (8-0) bring their undefeated record to Madison Square Garden to face the Miami Hurricanes (3-6, 0-1 ACC) on Tuesday night. Tennessee enters the game as a large favorite over a Miami team that has lost six games in a row.
The Volunteers have been dominant in non-conference play so far. Their defensive prowess sets them apart, leading the SEC by allowing just 56.6 points per game. Tennessee's opponents are shooting a mere 35.4% from the field, underscoring the Vols' ability to stifle opposing offenses. Offensively, Tennessee has been efficient, which could spell trouble for Miami's defense.
Miami, meanwhile, has struggled to find consistency. Miami’s offense has been a bright spot, shooting 48.9% from the field. However, facing Tennessee’s lockdown defense presents a significant challenge.
Tennessee’s Chaz Lanier has been a revelation out of the transfer portal thsi season. He leads the way with his sharpshooting, averaging 18.8 points per game and hitting 47.7% from beyond the arc. His perimeter scoring will be crucial against a Miami defense that has shown vulnerabilities. Nijel Pack leads the offense for Miami, averaging 14.1 points and 4.6 assists per game.
With Tennessee excelling on both ends of the floor and Miami needing to overcome defensive lapses, the Volunteers look well-positioned to extend their undefeated streak. However, playing in the iconic Madison Square Garden always brings an air of unpredictability.
