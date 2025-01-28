Lakers Dalton Knecht Selected to Rising Stars Team, Former Vol Involved in NBA All-Star Weekend
Los Angeleges Lakers Dalton Knecht is selected to compete in the NBA All-Star weekend as part of the Rising Stars team.
Dalton Knecht, the former Tennessee basketball standout, will be participating in the NBA All-Star weekend as a part of the Rising Stars team. The Lakers forward is averaging nine points and three rebounds per game in his rookie season.
The Rising Stars team is made up of the best first and second-year players in the NBA and is voted on by coaches around the league. The players on the Rising Stars team will be selected into one of four teams and will compete to earn a chance to play the NBA All-Stars later in the weekend.
During his senior year in Knoxville, Knecht led the SEC in scoring and was named the SEC Player of the Year. He helped lead the volunteers to the regional final of the March Madness tournament, marking the team's best finish since 2010
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee Football Depth Chart Check - Where Does the WR Room Sit?
- Texas A&M Aggies Commit Aaron Gregory Open To Take An Official Visit To Tennessee
- BREAKING: Amari Jefferson Transfers To Tennessee Volunteers
- Tyran Evans Commits To Tennessee Volunteers Football
- Tennessee DB Transfer Christian Harrison Commits To Cincinnati Bearcats
- Mike Keith Named The New "Voice Of The Vols"
- Tennessee TE, Holden Staes Commits to Indiana Football
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Lose To LSU Tigers In A Close Contest
- No. 1 Tennessee Basketball Crushed By Florida as Offense Disappears
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports