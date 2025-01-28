Volunteer Country

Lakers Dalton Knecht Selected to Rising Stars Team, Former Vol Involved in NBA All-Star Weekend

Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) dribbles against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) dribbles against the Golden State Warriors during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Los Angeleges Lakers Dalton Knecht is selected to compete in the NBA All-Star weekend as part of the Rising Stars team. 

Dalton Knecht, the former Tennessee basketball standout, will be participating in the NBA All-Star weekend as a part of the Rising Stars team. The Lakers forward is averaging nine points and three rebounds per game in his rookie season. 

The Rising Stars team is made up of the best first and second-year players in the NBA and is voted on by coaches around the league. The players on the Rising Stars team will be selected into one of four teams and will compete to earn a chance to play the NBA All-Stars later in the weekend. 

During his senior year in Knoxville, Knecht led the SEC in scoring and was named the SEC Player of the Year. He helped lead the volunteers to the regional final of the March Madness tournament, marking the team's best finish since 2010

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Join The Community:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

Published
Home/Men's Basketball