Tennessee Basketball Announces Orange Out and Checker FCC For Big SEC Games
Vols fans will be rocking for these huge matchups with Florida and Alabama, and the theming will add something extra.
Tennessee basketball is gearing up for two major home games with unique fan themes that promise to amplify the already electric atmosphere at the Food City Center.
The Vols will host No. 5 Florida on Saturday, Feb. 1, in a highly anticipated rematch of the Vols' first loss of the season. They will also be hosting Alabama on Mar. 1 in the only matchup of the season between the two bitter rivals.
It was announced on Wednesday that the Florida game will be the Checker Food City Center game, and the Alabama matchup will be an Orange Out.
For the Checker FCC event against Florida, fans are encouraged to visit the designated website to confirm their assigned colors and help create a dynamic orange-and-white pattern throughout the arena. Tipoff for the matchup against the Gators is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.
A month later, the Food City Center will be awash in orange as Tennessee takes on Alabama in an Orange Out game. Scheduled for March 1 at 1:00 p.m. ET, this sold-out game will be one to remember. Last year, Tennessee swept Alabama with convincing wins in Knoxville and Tuscaloosa, and fans will hope for a repeat performance.
The Vols have been outstanding at home this season, holding an 11-0 record with key victories over ranked SEC opponents. They opened conference play by dismantling Arkansas, followed that with an 18-point win against No. 23 Georgia, and most recently defeated No. 14 Mississippi State by 12 points.
Fans are eagerly preparing for the Checker FCC and Orange Out events, which highlight the passion and creativity of the Tennessee faithful. With two elite opponents visiting Knoxville, the Vols' fans are poised to make their mark and show why FCC is one of the top home-court advatages in college basketball.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Star Thomas Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
- Tennessee Volunteers Basketball Comeback Falls Short In Nashville
- Tennessee Lady Volunteers Star Talaysia Cooper In The Running For DPOY
- Tennessee Volunteers Finalizing Extension for Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks
- Tennessee Football Star DB Jermod McCoy Tears ACL
- Nelson Neumann Has High Praise For Tennessee Basketball Signee Amari Evans
- Watch: Tennessee Volunteers Signee George Macintyre Scores In Polynesian Bowl
- Tennessee Baseball: Alex Perry Stepping Away From Volunteers Baseball
- Watch: Tennessee Baseball Star Christian Moore Goes Against Cy Young Award Winner
Join The Community:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Blake Schowalter On Twitter: @BlakeSchowalte1
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @EvanVCrowell
- Follow John Anthony On Twitter: @JAntSports