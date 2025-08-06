Tennessee Basketball Releases 2025-2026 SEC Schedule
The Tennessee Volunteers release their SEC schedule as the 2025-2026 season continues to inch closer on Wednesday Afternoon. The Volunteers will open on the road against legendary college basketball head coach John Calipari. Tennessee will open its SEC slate with three of its first five games at home.
One of their toughest stretches in the SEC comes early on when the Vols go to play Florida, then host Texas A&M, and Kentucky. After that, a brutal four-game stretch is going to Alabama and Georgia and then hosting Auburn and Ole Miss at the end of January.
Here is the full SEC Schedule
@Arkansas (January 3)
Vs Texas (January 6)
@Florida (January 10)
Vs Texas A&M (January 13-14)
Vs Kentucky (January 17)
@Alabama (January 24)
@Georgia (January 27-28)
Vs Auburn (January 31)
Vs Ole Miss (February 3-4)
@Kentucky (February 7)
@Mississippi State (February 11)
Vs LSU (February 14th)
Vs Oklahoma (February 17-18)
@Vanderbilt (February 21)
@Missouri (February 24)
Vs Alabama (February 28th)
@South Carolina (March 3-4)
Vs Vanderbilt (March 7)
Tennessee went 27-7 a season ago and finished with a 12-6 SEC record, which helped them finish fourth in the conference. The Volunteers finished the season strong, winning seven of their final nine games, beating a number of elite opponents, including Texas A&M, Alabama, and Auburn. The Vols lose a number of notable players from a season ago, but they bring in prized recruit Nate Ament who looks to make an instant impact.